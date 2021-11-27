Storm Arwen: Three People Killed By Falling Trees As Met Office Issues Rare Wind Warning

Alamy

Three people have died as Storm Arwen brought gale-force winds to the UK overnight, with the Met Office warning of ‘danger to life’ in parts of the country.

A headteacher was killed when a falling tree hit his car in Antrim, Northern Ireland, and another man also died after being struck by a falling tree in Cumbria, as gusts brought by Storm Arwen reached up to 98mph and widespread snow caused travel disruption from Friday evening, November 26, into the weekend.

Advert 10

The Met Office said high winds had affected ‘a wide swathe of the United Kingdom’, with damage to buildings and trees seen across the country.

Alamy

A third man died in Aberdeenshire after a falling tree hit his car on the B977, The Sun reports.

80,000 people lost power in Scotland, while 120 lorries were cut adrift in snow in Rochdale, near Manchester, BBC News reports. Some roads have been closed and train companies in Scotland and the north of England have cancelled services, advising customers to avoid travelling over the weekend.

Advert 10

The disruption comes as a rare red weather warning was issued for much of the north east coast, warning of dangerously high winds. According to the Met Office it is the first time such a warning has been issued in more than five years, leading police in Scotland to warn people not to travel ‘under any circumstances.’

Alamy

Yellow and amber warnings for wind and snow remain in place across much of the UK for Saturday, indicating that travel disruption and damage is possible.

Storm Arwen has seen temperatures plummet across the country, with the UK Health Security Agency issuing a cold weather warning, advising people to check on elderly relatives and vulnerable people.

Advert 10

Another unexpected result of the storm occurred in Wales, with I’m A Celebrity forced to abandon its live show in favour of pre-recorded footage as a precaution.