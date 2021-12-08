unilad
Storm Barra: Lighthouse Footage Captures Shocking Force Of Water As Storm Rages

by : Shola Lee on : 08 Dec 2021 07:48
Storm Barra: Lighthouse Footage Captures Shocking Force Of Water As Storm Rages

Storm Barra swept across the UK last night, with shocking footage from the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse showing the full force of the storm.

The Met Office issued several weather warnings across the UK, with wintery conditions expected to continue throughout the week.

Storm Barra came in from the Atlantic early on Tuesday, December 7 and gusts of up to 80mph were recorded in the Republic of Ireland.

Storm Barra (Alamy)Alamy

That’s also where the unbelievable footage at the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse, just off County Cork, was recorded.

The footage was posted to the Cape Clear Ferry Instagram page, a company that offers boat tours of the Schull, Baltimore and Fastnet areas.

The caption read:

Wow! What incredible footage taken from inside of the lantern of the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse this morning during Storm Barra. Míle buíochas le Paul Barron (videgrapher), Ronnie O’Driscoll, Dave Purdy and Malcolm Gillies who are currently working out on the lighthouse when the storm hit.

It certainly gives greater appreciation and admiration not only for how solid the design and construction of the tower is, but also for the mental agility of the former Lighthouse keepers who stayed out on the rock for many weeks at a time and faced many a storm, and without phones or broadband I hasten to add! Wonderfully unique too, to see the lighthouse from a different perspective!

The video shows waves roaring below the lighthouse, as the camera operator pans for a full view of the scene.

Storm Bara caused schools to close in 12 Irish counties and left 49,000 homes and businesses without power.

The cold conditions neared their most extreme at the lighthouse: ‘Wind speed reached 74 kts (Force 12) with gusts up to 87 kts (Hurricane). We haven’t ventured out too far to assess if there has been any damage down around the island but no immediate reports at least’, the account added alongside the footage.

Shola Lee

Topics: News, Ireland, Met Office, Now, weather

