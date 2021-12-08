Storm Barra: Lighthouse Footage Captures Shocking Force Of Water As Storm Rages

Wow! What incredible footage taken from inside of the lantern of the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse this morning during Storm Barra. Míle buíochas le Paul Barron (videgrapher), Ronnie O’Driscoll, Dave Purdy and Malcolm Gillies who are currently working out on the lighthouse when the storm hit.

It certainly gives greater appreciation and admiration not only for how solid the design and construction of the tower is, but also for the mental agility of the former Lighthouse keepers who stayed out on the rock for many weeks at a time and faced many a storm, and without phones or broadband I hasten to add! Wonderfully unique too, to see the lighthouse from a different perspective!