Storm Barra: Met Office Upgrades 1,000-Mile Wide Storm To ‘Weather Bomb’

Heavy snow and gale-force winds could cause disruption to parts of the UK and Ireland as Storm Barra makes landfall later today, December 7.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and wind, with blizzards possible and gusts expected to reach up to 70mph, threatening ‘injuries and danger to life’ in some parts of the country.

The entirety of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are covered by yellow wind warnings, with the east coast of Scotland also told to expect high gusts. Parts of Scotland and the North of England have been issued with a yellow warning for snow, with heavy snowfall predicted to cause travel delays and potential power cuts.

The possibility of snow extends from northern Scotland to as far south as Staffordshire in the Midlands.

In the south west of England, coastal wales and the west coast of Scotland the Met Office warns of a ‘small chance’ or injuries and danger to life as a result of large waves which could throw ‘beach materials’ onto land, with residents warned to stay away from the immediate coastline.

Storm Barra arrives just over a week after Storm Arwen caused damage and led to the issuing of a rare red weather warning by the Met Office.

The approaching storm is not expected to be as severe as Arwen, which has left as many as 500 homes continuing to be without power, and saw around 100 troops deployed to County Durham to help provide support to those affected by the outages. However, some parts of the Republic of Ireland have already experienced flooding as the storm arrives from the Atlantic.

With energy providers facing criticism over the delays to getting power restored, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’d been assured the last homes still without power would be reconnected by Tuesday, December 7, ‘at the latest,’ BBC News reports.

‘We have been sitting in our cars trying to keep warm and to charge our phones – I can tell you it is absolutely miserable,’ Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson told BBC Breakfast after speaking with Johnson. ‘It is simply unacceptable in 2021.’