Storm Barra: UK ‘Weather Bomb’ Rages On As 68mph Winds Bring Disruption

Parts of the UK are set to face even more disruptions from the gales, rain and snow caused by Storm Barra.

The storm has been deemed a ‘weather bomb‘ of snow, rain and blizzards, resulting in the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for winds, which have reached speeds of 68mph.

The worst affected areas have been in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, with power having been left unavailable for about 38,000 homes in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday, December 7, and schools in areas of Scotland and Ireland remaining closed.

The ‘weather bomb’ is expected to continue until today, Wednesday, December 8.

According to senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, Becky Mitchell, this evening, ‘strong winds will continue across the UK’ at a speed of ‘widely 40-50mph’ and even ‘up to 65mph at the coast’, The Independent reports.

She said:

Rain and snow will clear Scotland after midnight, and the winds will gradually ease for most of the country. However, it will stay windy in parts of southwest England and Wales, where a yellow wind warning remains in force through Wednesday.

Mitchell noted how the winds could create ‘tricky travelling conditions’ and that those on the coast should expect ‘some power outages and large waves’.

The ‘weather bomb,’ comes as a result of an explosive cyclogenesis, when an area of low pressure or storm sees its central pressure fall ‘at a very rapid rate’.

Ten flood alerts and two flood warnings have also been issued for Scotland by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency.

Gusts of wind were expected to reach up to 80mph on the west coast and 65mph on the east coast, according to the Met Office, and in Scotland, they have reached as high as 68mph.

Delays have since been caused to Scot Rail and London North Eastern Railway, and motorists have been warned to ‘really have their wits about them and stay safe,’ by RAC Breakdown spokesperson, Rod Dennis.

He said:

We urge drivers to stick to major routes wherever possible, slow down to the right speed for the conditions and take particular care when passing high-sided vehicles to avoid being buffeted off course.

While Storm Barra is not anticipated as being as bad as Storm Arwen, 11 flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency on Tuesday.

