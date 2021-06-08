Stormy Daniels ‘Would Love’ To Testify Against Trump Organization

PA Images

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels has said she would ‘love nothing more’ than to give testimony in the investigation into The Trump Organization.

Prosecutors launched an investigation into Donald Trump’s company more than two years ago to try and establish whether it misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of properties and paid appropriate taxes.

The former president could be indicted if the probe results in criminal charges being presented, with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance having convened a grand jury that is expected to make the decision.

Hear Daniels discuss the investigation below:

Though Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, hasn’t been called to testify ‘yet’, she noted, ‘I’ve been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and to provide whatever evidence that they need from me.’

Daniels claims to have had an affair with Trump before he became president, though the former POTUS has denied the allegation.

Speaking to CNN’s John Berman on New Day, the adult-film star said she has ‘all the original forms and emails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff’, adding that she is ‘happy to turn it over to anybody who needs it, honestly’.

After Trump became president, his former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations for orchestrating or making payments during the 2016 election to Daniels and another woman who also claims to have had an affair with Trump before he was elected.

Referring to the hush money, Daniels told Berman she would tell investigators that she ‘was approached’ and that she has ‘evidence that the money came from an account set up… at the direction of Donald Trump’.

Daniels is said to have had meetings with Manhattan and New York state investigators about other issues, and if she were asked to talk to them or the grand jury about the investigation into The Trump Organization she would ‘tell them everything’ she knows.

The probe into the company encompasses Trump Tower, the family estate known as Seven Springs, its Chicago hotel and condo tower, and the money paid to keep Daniels quiet.

News of the grand jury was first reported towards the end of last month, and could indicate that the prosecutors are moving into an advanced stage of the investigation. The jury is set to sit for three days a week for six months, and could decide to indict executives at The Trump Organization or the business itself, as well as Trump, if criminal charges are presented.

