Stormzy Gives £500,000 To Fund Scholarships For Disadvantaged Students

Stormzy has donated £500,000 to The Black Heart Foundation’s ‘Each Day. Every Day’ campaign, helping to fund scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The 27-year-old rapper made this donation through his Merky Foundation, a charitable organisation established for philanthropic purposes. In June this year, the foundation pledged £10 million to British organisations fighting against racial inequality, to be distributed over a 10-year period.

The Black Heart Foundation is the first beneficiary of this generous fund, with money going towards supporting the academic progress of young people, whether they be Cambridge scholars or aspiring pilots.

Launched in July this year, the ‘Each Day. Every Day’ campaign aimed to raise £500,000, with the intention of doubling the number of under-represented young people in its Black Heart Scholarship Programme, from 100 to 200 academic scholars. It has since exceeded this worthy goal.

This donation will bring the total raised to more than £1.45 million at the time of writing, including £500,000 of match funding from the foundation’s board in response to the money raised both on Just Giving and through off line donations.

Ric Lewis, founder and chairman of the board of the Black Heart Foundation, said:

We are grateful to #Merky Foundation and invigorated by their generosity. Their contribution is an amazing testament to their vision and commitment to higher and further education for ambitious, hard-working young people from the most under-resourced and under-represented communities in our society.

With Stormzy’s support, the foundation will now be able to help a further 50 students, bringing the total number up to 250.

