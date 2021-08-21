unilad
Strangers Raise Five-Figure Tip For Waiter Shunned By Homophobic Customers

by : Hannah Smith on : 21 Aug 2021 16:20
Strangers Raise Five-Figure Tip For Waiter Shunned By Homophobic CustomersDo Good Tour/Facebook

Hundreds of people have chipped in to raise a huge tip for a waiter who was the target of homophobic abuse, in a touching act of community kindness.

The waiter, who did not wish to be identified, was reportedly left a disgusting homophobic message on a receipt while working at a restaurant in Madison, Wisconsin, with a pair of customers refusing to leave a tip because of his sexuality.

An image of the receipt posted to Facebook showed that the customers paid their $142 bill, but left nothing for the waiter, making their reason clear in a note that read ‘service was good but we don’t tip sinful homosexuals’.

Homophobic tip left by customers (Do Good Tour/Facebook)Do Good Wisconsin/Facebook

The incident caught the attention of Eric Salzwedel, the co-founder of local non-profit group Do Good Wisconsin, which works to perform ‘random acts of kindness’ for local community members.

Salzwedel shared the receipt on social media, and got an incredible response as hundred of people pitched in to pay the waiter’s tip – and then some.

In total, Do Good Wisconsin managed to raise an incredible $4,500 for the waiter through 250 individual donations, leaving Salzwedel to surprise the waiter with the gesture.

£4,500 tip left by Wisconsin non-profit (Do Good Tour/Facebook)Do Good Tour/Facebook

According to local news station NBC15, Salzwedel went to the Madison restaurant and specifically asked to be served by the waiter in question, who only became aware of the campaign after seeing the giant tip on the receipt.

Salzwedel has previously explained the motivation behind his charity – which has had its own day named after it in the state – telling NBC15, ‘There’s a lot of opportunities every single day we wake up and we go out that we can either make a positive difference in the lives of people we run into or we can make a negative impact on people we run into every day.’

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, Do Good Wisconsin, homophobia, Random Acts of Kindness, Wisconsin

