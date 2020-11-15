Stray Cat Brings Her Babies To Meet The Woman Who Helped Her

Stray Cats Chatons Orphelins Montréal

A stray cat brought her babies to meet a Canadian woman who helped her.

Lisianne, from Québec, Canada, had been in her garden earlier in summer when she caught sight of a particularly fluffy cat on its own.

The feline seemed quite hungry, so Lisianne did what any kind person would do: grabbed some bowls and filled them food and water. This marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

The woman became quite fond of the cat, even naming her Usagi, as per The Dodo. With every passing day, the cat would come back to the home for refreshment and nourishment, with the animal realising Lisianne was caring for her.

However, it became apparent that Usagi’s belly was getting bigger – not due to the plentiful food, but because she was pregnant.

Chatons Orphelins Montréal, a local rescue group, explained in a Facebook post: ‘This lady with a big heart for this cause was watching her, she put food and water in order to help her… a routine has settled between this kitty and her good fairy. With this routine, the lady gained her confidence and the kitty started getting closer.’

Eventually, Usagi gave birth outside. Even afterwards, she’d come back to eat at Lisianne’s home. ‘Lady and cat mom have developed a beautiful relationship of trust,’ the post added.

Soon, Usagi brought her kittens one-by-one to the porch. ‘She brought her six babies back and she set up her nest at the lady’s house. Their good fairy decided to help this little family and they secured them home in a room. The mom and her six babies were finally safe,’ the post explained.

Lisianne decided to keep Usagi, making sure to treat and spay her. While one of her friends took one of the kittens, the other five are in the care of Chatons Orphelins Montréal.

The group wrote: ‘The five babies are the same, they were all tufts of black hair. There were three females, Taylor, Tynie and Tyana, along with two males, Tales and Tito.’

Unfortunately, they all had breathing issues and conjunctivitis, which they were treated for. Tito has a problem with one of his legs and may need to have it amputated later in life, but he’s otherwise healthy.

At first, ‘the babies were reserved, they needed socialisation, they didn’t know humans’. Now, ‘Tito, Taylor, Tynie, Tyana and Tales are ready for the rest… they are looking for a family for life,’ the page added.

The rescue group concluded its post: ‘Thanks to their good fairy who saved their lives.’