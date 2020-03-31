Strega Nona Author Tomie dePaola Dies Aged 85 PA/Prentice Hall

Tomie dePaola, author of Strega Nona and countless other children’s books, has died at the age of 85.

DePaola passed away Monday, March 30, at the Dartmouth-Hancock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He had been badly injured in a fall last week, and sadly died from complications following surgery.

A widely beloved children’s book writer and illustrator, dePaola worked on more than 270 books during a career which spanned half a century.

Over 15 million copies of dePaola’s books have been sold across the world, translated into more than 20 languages over the years. Deeply inspired by folktales, legends, and spirituality, his work was instantly recognisable by the folk art influences and liberal use of colour.

His best known character, Strega Nona, sprung to life when dePaola was doodling away during a dull faculty meeting at Colby Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire, where he had been a member of the theatre department.

Reflecting on the character’s enduring popularity in 2013, dePaola told The Associated Press:

I think it’s because she’s like everybody’s grandmother. She’s cute, she’s not pretty, she’s kind of funny-looking, but she’s sweet, she’s understanding. And she’s a little saucy, she gets a little irritated every once in a while.

DePaola placed the grandmotherly Strega Nona in Calabria, southern Italy, because that’s where his own grandparents originated from.

The very first Strega Nona tale drew from one of his favourite childhood stories, about a magic pot which keeps producing porridge.

In this story however, the pot kept producing more pasta and Strega Nona and her assistant, Big Anthony, had to save their village from becoming completely flooded.

Strega Nona: An Original Tale (1975) was a Caldecott finalist for best illustrated work. Other books about Strega Nona include Strega Nona’s Magic Lessons and Strega Nona Meets Her Match.

Tomie dePaola PA

Tributes have since poured in for dePaola, whose death was confirmed by his literary agent, Doug Whiteman.

Author Lin Oliver mourned the loss of the great storyteller and artist, tweeting: ‘He was a creator of beauty and a beloved friend’.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has praised dePaola for being ‘a man who brought a smile to thousands of Granite State children who read his books, cherishing them for their brilliant illustrations,’ as AP News reports.

Tomie dePaola PA

In 2011, the American Library Association honoured dePaola with a lifetime achievement award, with committee chair Megan Schliesman saying at the time:

Tomie dePaola is masterful at creating seemingly simple stories that have surprising depth and reflect tremendous emotional honesty. They have resonated with children for over 40 years.

Our thoughts are with the family of Tomie dePaola at this difficult time.