‘Strong Probability’ That Human Remains Discovered In Park Belong To Brian Laundrie

Human remains found in a Florida park are likely those of Brian Laundrie, a lawyer for his family has said.

The FBI confirmed in a press conference yesterday, October 20, that partial human remains and a number of possessions belonging to Laundrie were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, a short distance from the Carlton Reserve where a previous search for the missing 23-year old had taken place.

The remains are set to be examined by medical examiners to determine their identity, however, in an interview on CNN the lawyer for Laundrie’s parents, Steve Bertolino, said the ‘probability is strong’ that they belonged to Laundrie.

‘We are going to wait for the forensic results to come in to verify that,’ he said, adding that Laundrie’s parents were ‘heartbroken’ by the development.

Laundrie’s parents had arrived at the park to search for Laundrie early Wednesday morning before it’s understood that a backpack and notebook belonging to their son was discovered.

‘This is the very area of the park that we initially informed law enforcement on, I believe it was Sept. 17, that Brian would be most likely in the preserve in this particular area’, Bertolino said.

FBI officers said that the area in question had ‘up until recently been underwater.’

Officers have been searching for Laundrie, who had been missing for over a month, in connection with the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19.

