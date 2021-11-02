Student Allegedly ‘Confessed To Killing 94-Year-Old Woman’ In Game Of Truth Or Dare, Jury Hears

Lancashire Police/Google Maps

A student allegedly admitted to his friends that he had killed a 94-year-old grandmother in her bungalow while confessing his ‘darkest secret’ during a game of Truth or Dare.

Mary Gregory, of Levens Drive, Heysham, died in May 2018 after a house fire broke out in her home. Mary was treated for smoke inhalation after firefighters discovered her in the conservatory, and was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where she sadly died three days later.

An initial investigation concluded Mary had died in a tragic accident, having been a heavy smoker who also suffered from dementia. However, Preston Crown Court has heard how doubts were raised one year later after Tiernan Darnton, now 20, admitted he was involved in Mary’s death during a counselling session.

As reported by BBC News, David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, stated that during the session, which was held May 9, 2019, Darnton referred to a friend who ‘could send me to prison [because] of what he knows’.

At this point, the counsellor ended the session, telling Darnton, ‘I’m not really clear what you’re saying, but I think you’re trying to tell me you’ve killed someone.’ In response to this, Darnton nodded.

A week after this incident, Darnton was joined at a session by his stepfather Chris Gregory, who was also Mary’s son. Gregory asked Darnton whether his reference to a crime was ‘all about my mum’, to which Darnton replied, ‘I set fire to the curtains with a lighter.’

Officers then spoke with Darnton’s friends, who told them about a game of Truth or Dare Darnton had participated in mere weeks after Mary’s funeral. When asked to disclose his ‘darkest secret’, Darnton told the group, ‘I have a secret I haven’t told anyone. I may have killed someone.’

Wikipedia Commons

Darnton allegedly then went on to admit he had killed his ‘grandmother’, detailing how he had done it and claiming that he had not wanted her to suffer with dementia any longer.

In May 2019, Darnton was arrested at a residence in Combermere Road, Heysham, with officers seizing his phone and computer. After examining these devices, officers found internet searches from June 2018 for ‘murderer filled with despair’, ‘I’m a murderer’ and ‘I’m a monster and I’m going to hell’.

In June that same year, a search was found on the devices for ‘feeling guilty for putting a loved one out of their misery’.

McLachlan stated that a fire examination expert would tell the jury that the fire had been started by a naked flame being ignited close to the front bedroom window, not by a discarded cigarette. The prosecution also made the case that Mary’s death was ‘far from being a tragic accident’.

Wikimedia Commons

In a prepared statement to police, Darnton, who has denied murder and an alternative count of manslaughter, claimed that he had not either deliberately or accidentally start the blaze.

Having not had friends until the age of 16 or 17, as per Lancashire Live, Darnton claims he gave this account to friends as he had ‘thought it would make them like me and increase my standing’.

The trial is proceeding at the time of writing.