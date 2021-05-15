Student Arrested For Racist Snapchat Asking Why Black Classmate ‘Not In Chains’

WABC

A high school student in Connecticut has been arrested after sending a Snapchat asking why a Black classmate wasn’t ‘in chains.’

The 16-year-old unnamed student was arrested and charged with breach of peace and racial harassment on Friday, May 15, shortly after the image surfaced at Fairfield Warde High School.

Advert 10

In the Snapchat, Jamar Medor, also 16, was circled as he sat at his desk. The photo was captioned: ‘Why is there a n***** in my homeroom? Why is he not in chains?’

WABC

Speaking to WABC about his reaction to seeing the image, Jamar said: ‘I just had no words when I saw it. I was so confused.’

Jamar’s mother Judith Medor also said: ‘I was like… oh my god. My mouth just dropped because I couldn’t believe it – how the other student would do something like this regarding my son. I don’t know what he’s going to do to my son. That’s the reason why I’m worried for his safety.’

Advert 10

While Jamar had never experienced racism at school prior to this incident, it’s had an impact on his daily life. ‘I just don’t feel comfortable going to school or walking the halls, so I stayed home today actually,’ he told the outlet.

WABC

The student has also been suspended for 10 days, but more than 29,000 people have signed a petition calling for their expulsion.

Judith also told Patch: ‘I’m not going to rest until I find justice for my son. I stand against racism, so we’re going to have to do anything in our power to stop it.’

Advert 10

After news of the post and arrest emerged, Head Principal Paul Cavanna sent two messages to parents, one of which announced ‘an effort to create a long-term plan to foster unity.’

‘As a school community, we must take a stand against intolerance and treat each other with respect and dignity,’ he added.