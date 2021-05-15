unilad
Advert

Student Arrested For Racist Snapchat Asking Why Black Classmate ‘Not In Chains’

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 May 2021 18:45
Student Arrested For Racist Snapchat Asking Why Black Classmate 'Not In Chains'WABC

A high school student in Connecticut has been arrested after sending a Snapchat asking why a Black classmate wasn’t ‘in chains.’

The 16-year-old unnamed student was arrested and charged with breach of peace and racial harassment on Friday, May 15, shortly after the image surfaced at Fairfield Warde High School.

Advert

In the Snapchat, Jamar Medor, also 16, was circled as he sat at his desk. The photo was captioned: ‘Why is there a n***** in my homeroom? Why is he not in chains?’

Jamar Medor was targeted in a racist Snapchat. (WABC)WABC

Speaking to WABC about his reaction to seeing the image, Jamar said: ‘I just had no words when I saw it. I was so confused.’

Jamar’s mother Judith Medor also said: ‘I was like… oh my god. My mouth just dropped because I couldn’t believe it – how the other student would do something like this regarding my son. I don’t know what he’s going to do to my son. That’s the reason why I’m worried for his safety.’

Advert

While Jamar had never experienced racism at school prior to this incident, it’s had an impact on his daily life. ‘I just don’t feel comfortable going to school or walking the halls, so I stayed home today actually,’ he told the outlet.

Jamar's mother Judith Medor is concerned for his safety. (WABC)WABC

The student has also been suspended for 10 days, but more than 29,000 people have signed a petition calling for their expulsion.

Judith also told Patch: ‘I’m not going to rest until I find justice for my son. I stand against racism, so we’re going to have to do anything in our power to stop it.’

Advert

After news of the post and arrest emerged, Head Principal Paul Cavanna sent two messages to parents, one of which announced ‘an effort to create a long-term plan to foster unity.’

‘As a school community, we must take a stand against intolerance and treat each other with respect and dignity,’ he added.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Black Woman Doubles House Value By Removing Photos And Having White Friend Pose As Owner
News

Black Woman Doubles House Value By Removing Photos And Having White Friend Pose As Owner

Man Arrested For Riding In Backseat Of Driverless Tesla Buys Another And Does It Again
News

Man Arrested For Riding In Backseat Of Driverless Tesla Buys Another And Does It Again

People Are Comparing Gal Gadot And Natalie Portman After Her Comments On Violence In Israel And Palestine
Film and TV

People Are Comparing Gal Gadot And Natalie Portman After Her Comments On Violence In Israel And Palestine

Crypto Billionaire Donates $1.2 Billion Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin To India And Devalues It
Technology

Crypto Billionaire Donates $1.2 Billion Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin To India And Devalues It

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Connecticut, Racism, Schools, US

Credits

WABC and 1 other

  1. WABC

    CT teen speaks out after being target of racist Snapchat post

  2. Patch

    Warde Student Charged After Racist Snapchat Post: Fairfield PD

 