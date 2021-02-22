Student Criticised For Using George Floyd’s Last Words As Valentine’s Prom Invite

ABC7

A student is under investigation after they were pictured using a sign of George Floyd as a school dance invitation.

The sign appears to show an illustration of Floyd, alongside the words, ‘if you went to Sadie’s with me, it would take my breath away.’

Photos of the Foothill High School student, who appears to be standing on a football field, while holding the sign and grinning behind it, have begun circulating on social media.

Now, the Las Vegas school district is investigating the racially charged sign, which has been described as ‘insensitive’.

The sign relates to the death of the Minneapolis dad, who was killed when former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, while arresting him under suspicion of trying to use a fake cheque.

Horrifying video footage, which was shared all over the world, showed Floyd shouting, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ before he lost consciousness.

His unjust and untimely death sparked global protests against the police brutality disproportionately experienced by members of Black and ethnic minority communities.

Now, people have been left outraged over the racially insensitive sign, less than a year after his death.

‘We were outraged, you know, I felt very, I was angry and I was saddened and, of course, because the parents are sending information over and we’re getting volunteers to help to say hey, alert, alert, this is happening, right,’ Jshauntae Marshall, co-founder of No Racism in Schools, told ABC7.

‘It is a really difficult pill to swallow we have to digest this every time something like this happens.’

Meanwhile, Jolie Brislin, from the Anti-Defamation League, echoed the thoughts that education is the way to prevent similar situations from arising again.

‘We need to talk to our kids more about prejudice and discrimination in all its forms, that they can be biased, that they can be allies. And again, is not just enough to have conversations about how we’re similar, we need to talk about our differences,’ she said.

Clark County School District, which represents the school, has acknowledged the incident and promised that it will be investigating and taking full action.

Staff at the high school also sent out a letter to parents, explaining that racially insensitive behaviour will not be tolerated within the school.