Student Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Trash Chute

USASocialMedia2021/YouTube/Alamy

A student from New Jersey has died after accidentally falling into a trash chute.

On the evening of November 10, 19-year-old Penn State student Justine Gross fell 11 stories down the chute at her apartment building.

Officers have stated that a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early on the morning of November 11, as per AP. They then took the trash to a dumpsite, where Justine’s body was discovered the following day.

After having reviewed surveillance footage, officers determined that Justine had been alone when she entered the trash room on the 11th floor of her apartment building. It’s believed that her death was an accident, however, officers are still awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports.

Speaking with NJ.com, Justine’s mother, Francoise Gross, stated that her daughter’s friends had told her that, shortly before the fall, Justine had met with a man on the seventh floor, and had smoked marijuana at his apartment.

Footage shows Justine and the man coming out of his apartment. She can then be seen, apparently alone, running on the 11th floor before getting into the trash chute. This was to be the last time she was seen alive.

Francoise has also expressed concerns regarding some of Justine’s final communications, with the sophomore student having allegedly sent a message to a friend via Snapchat which read, ‘Something just happened’.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Justine Gross at this difficult time.

