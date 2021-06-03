Student Ditches Planned Valedictorian Speech To Protest ‘Dehumanising’ Abortion Ban

Tim Rogers/YouTube

A Texas high school student has won praise after switching out her valedictorian speech to protest extreme new abortion laws in the state.

Paxton Smith, a senior at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas, graduated top of her class this year with a 104.94 GPA.

But rather than use her speech to say the usual things about how proud she was of her classmates, she decided to take advantage of the platform to speak out about the state’s recently passed ‘heartbeat bill’ – an ultra-restrictive law that effectively bans abortion in almost all forms after six weeks.

Aware that her teachers would never in a million years approve that kind of speech, Paxton took a leaf out of the movies and pulled a classic switcheroo.

She’d initially submitted a non-offensive speech about the impact of media consumption, and rather than let people know about her change of heart, she kept her real speech to herself, telling only her parents, and then tucked it away – literally – in her bra, until the moment she walked up to the podium.

Her speech begins:

As we leave high school, we need to make our voices heard. I was going to get up here and talk to you about TV and content and media because those are things that are very important to me. However, in light of recent events, it feels wrong to talk about anything but what is currently affecting me and millions of other women in this state.

Paxton went on to tell the gathered crowd about the heartbeat bill, which restricts abortion to a time period before most women are even aware they are pregnant.

‘I hope you can feel how gut-wrenching it is, how dehumanizing it is, to have the autonomy over your own body taken from you,’ she said.

Speaking to D Magazine about her decision, Paxton said, ‘It feels great. It also feels a little weird. Whenever I have opinions that can be considered political or controversial, I keep them to myself because I don’t like to gain attention for that kind of stuff.’

Paxton’s speech was posted on YouTube, where it’s racked up more than 100,000 views in less than two days. She’s also won plaudits from a number of high profile politicians, including Beto O’Rourke and Hillary Clinton, who tweeted, ‘This took guts. Thank you for not staying silent, Paxton.’

Her school has reportedly threatened to withdraw her diploma in response to her speech, but Paxton says nothing has actually been done yet, and she’s preparing to head to UT Austin this September.

‘I’m glad that I could do something, and I’m glad that it’s getting attention,’ she said.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images