Student Facing Charges After Footage Shows Them Ripping Down Pride Flag At High School

A high school student is facing charges after footage captured him ripping a Pride flag from one of his peers and throwing it in the bin.

The student now faces charges over what has been alleged to be an attack motivated by homophobia.

The incident took place at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia, and was recorded by what appears to be a fellow student in the lunch hall area.

The video shows a student with a Pride flag draped around his shoulders as he is sitting in the lunch hall. Another student in a black T-shirt comes up behind him and grabs the flag, pulling the student from his table and onto the floor in the process.

The attacker is then followed by the student he assaulted and their friend, but he fights them off and proceeds to put the Pride flag in the bin.

The attacker has since been charged in the incident, according to Lowndes Country Sheriff Ashley Paulk. The charges include disruption of a public facility, disorderly conduct and simple battery, TMZ reports.

Rodney Green, the assistant principal at the school, stated the ‘well-being and safety’ of all students is taken ‘seriously’. ‘Our staff works hard to provide a safe environment where all of our students feel valued,’ he said.

As soon as the administration heard about the incident, they investigated the matter immediately, Green said.

He added:

[The administration] ensured that the victim was not hurt and addressed the other student following the appropriate consequence outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.

A former student of the school took to Twitter to condemn the attack. He labelled the attack a ‘hate crime’ and went on to also call out the girl who can also be seen in the foreground of the video ‘smiling and laughing as this kid is getting assaulted’.