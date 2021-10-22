Student Sentenced After Listing Black Classmate As ‘Slave For Sale’
A teenager who posted a photograph of his Black classmate and called him a ‘slave for sale’ on Craigslist has been sentenced.
The Illinois male student attended Naperville Central High School when he posted the photo, caption and racial slur on the site.
The incident occurred in November 2019 and the student who attended the school, in the western Chicago suburb of Naperville, has been reported as being a 14-year-old freshman.
On September 1, the student pleaded guilty to two counts of felony hate crime and one count of disorderly conduct and has since received his sentence.
The police department became aware of the advert on November 18, 2019, which showed a photograph of an African American student, alongside the caption ‘Slave for Sale (Naperville)’ and a racial slur.
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin announced that the student received a two year probation and 100 hours community service for the racist advert.
It was also required by Judge Anthony Coco that the student commit to individual and/or family counselling and submit a DNA sample to the State’s DNA database.
Berlin stated:
Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and will not be tolerated, regardless of the accused’s age. Studies show that the victims of hate crimes can suffer from depression, increased anxiety, low self-esteem and insecurity among other things.
Everyone deserves the right to feel safe and welcome in our communities and my office will continue to charge and prosecute anyone, regardless of age, who engages in this type of behavior.
Berlin said he hoped the student involved would ‘mature into a productive member of society’ as a result of the sentence.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: News, Chicago, Illinois, no-article-matching