Student Who Attacked Disabled Teacher In Suspected TikTok Challenge Has Been Arrested

A high school student allegedly attacked a disabled teacher due to what is being described as a suspected TikTok trend.

Shocking video has surfaced of a Louisiana high school student attacking a teach who is disabled. In the video, the 18-year-old student named Larrianna Jackson can be seen hitting the teacher multiple times, which results in the teacher being knocked from her wheelchair.

According to the police, the alleged assault may be tied to a TikTok challenge, but TikTok has come forward and denied these claims.

Jackson was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with felony battery of a school teacher as a result of the unprovoked attack.

WVUE obtained video of the attack, which shows the 64-year-old teacher sitting in her wheelchair while the suspect hit the teacher four times and potentially more.

Covington police released a statement that outlined what took place during the incident:

‘In the video, you can see the schoolteacher sitting at her desk where she appears to be talking to Larrianna Jackson. After a moment, Jackson punches the teacher, causing the teacher to fall to the ground. As the teacher fell to the ground, Jackson continues to violently closed fist-punch the teacher. The video then turns off at this point.’

St. Tammany Schools Superintendent Frank Jabbia expressed to WVUE what it was like for him to watch the footage, declaring that he was ‘devastated’. ‘For this teacher to be having a conversation with a student and then to be assaulted in this manner was very disturbing,’ Jabbia said. According to Jabbia, the school has disciplined all the students that were involved.

Covington police also hinted that the arrest of Jackson may only just be the beginning of more discipline. ‘This matter is still under investigation and more arrests will be forthcoming,’ the police force said in the statement.

While the police hinted at a possible TikTok challenge being the root cause of the incident, TikTok has come forward denying these claims. In a tweet posted Wednesday, the social media platform said, ‘The rumored ‘slap a teacher’ dare is an insult to educators everywhere. And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed.’