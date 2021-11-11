Student Who ‘Confessed To Killing 94-Year-Old Woman’ In Game Of Truth Or Dare Found Guilty

Lancashire Police

A student has been found guilty of murdering his step-grandmother in a house fire after confessing in a game of truth or dare.

Mary Gregory, 94, was killed in May 2018 in her home in Heysham, Lancashire, after a blaze broke out in her home. She died from smoke inhalation, and initial investigations suggested it was an accidental fire, citing the fact she was a heavy smoker and had dementia. She was found under a table in the conservatory of her bungalow.

However, police reopened the case after Tiernan Darnton, 21, confessed to the murder during a counselling session a year later.

Darnton told the counsellor about a friend ‘who could send me to prison because of what he knows’, saying he felt ‘powerful’ during an event where someone had died, now believed to be the pensioner’s funeral, because he ‘knew what had happened and everyone else in the room didn’t’.

‘I’m not really clear what you’re saying but I think you’re trying to tell me you’ve killed someone,’ the counsellor replied, to which Darnton mouthed, ‘Yes,’ as per ITV News. In another session, he revealed he’d used a lighter to set his stepfather’s mother’s curtains on fire, which led to her death, as well as disabling the firearm.

It was later discovered that Darnton had revealed the incident to his friends during a game of truth or dare shortly after Gregory’s funeral, describing it as his ‘darkest secret… I have a secret I haven’t told anyone. I may have killed someone’. He also said he’d started the fire because he didn’t want Gregory to suffer from dementia any longer.

Officers also found drawings of Gregory’s floorplan in Darnton’s home, with labels like ‘good hiding place’ and ‘quick exit’, as well as noting the need for a ‘good alibi’. Darnton also made a number of concerning searches on his phone and computer, such as ‘murderer filled with despair’, ‘I’m a murderer’ and ‘I’m a monster and I’m going to hell’.

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Russo, from Lancashire Police Force Major Incident Team, said, ‘Darnton regularly visited Mrs Gregory’s home after her son took him under his wing at a young age. Darnton would spend time at Mrs Gregory’s bungalow and not only took advantage of Mrs Gregory’s kind nature, he also used his access to her home to meticulously plan his murderous act.

‘From his initial arrest and throughout Darnton has protested his innocence and put forward a concoction of lies in an effort to evade justice. And so, I want to express my gratitude to the prosecution team who have worked tirelessly to disprove those lies over many months and provided the catalogue of evidence which has ultimately proven his guilt.

‘Our thoughts remain very much with Mrs Gregory’s family and friends. We hope this verdict provides them with some form of closure and they can now start moving forward with their lives.’

Darnton will be sentenced Friday, November 12.

