Students Disciplined After ‘Slave Trading’ Pupils Of Colour In Racist School Game
Students at a school in Aledo, Texas, are now facing disciplinary action after it came to light that they had created a racist ‘slave trading game’.
The group of students had set up a group chat where they would pretend to auction off their Black classmates. As an example, one message read, ‘1$ on Chris. Would be better if his hair wasn’t so bad’.
In an April 5 letter addressed to parents, the Aledo Independent School District described the chat as an example ‘cyber bullying’ where ‘racially charged’ language had been used. However, following a backlash from some residents, the chat has now been labelled as ‘racist’.
As per CNN, the district released a statement last week confirming the students involved are now being disciplined. However, exactly what this discipline will entail could not be detailed due to legal reasons.
The statement read as follows:
I know I speak for our entire Aledo community when I say that I am deeply sorry that a few of our students engaged in racial harassment of two of our students of colour in a social media chat.
I am also deeply sorry for the hurt that it has caused the victims and their families. It was totally unacceptable to all of us, and it should not have happened.
Mark Grubbs told NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, that he had pulled his three children from the district due to there being ‘a lot of racism’, adding:
It makes me sick from the standpoint… who do they think they are? What gives them the right to think they can do that to someone else?
The game was reportedly carried out via Snapchat in a group chat named ‘Slave trade’ as well as another group where the name included a racist slur. After the district was informed, an investigation into the matter was started with the cooperation of law enforcement.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
