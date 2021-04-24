unilad
Advert

Students Disciplined After ‘Slave Trading’ Pupils Of Colour In Racist School Game

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Apr 2021 15:00
Students Disciplined After 'Slave Trading' Pupils Of Colour In Racist School GameNBCDFW

Students at a school in Aledo, Texas, are now facing disciplinary action after it came to light that they had created a racist ‘slave trading game’.

The group of students had set up a group chat where they would pretend to auction off their Black classmates. As an example, one message read, ‘1$ on Chris. Would be better if his hair wasn’t so bad’.

Advert

In an April 5 letter addressed to parents, the Aledo Independent School District described the chat as an example ‘cyber bullying’ where ‘racially charged’ language had been used. However, following a backlash from some residents, the chat has now been labelled as ‘racist’.

Find out more in the following news report:

Loading…

As per CNN, the district released a statement last week confirming the students involved are now being disciplined. However, exactly what this discipline will entail could not be detailed due to legal reasons.

Advert

The statement read as follows:

I know I speak for our entire Aledo community when I say that I am deeply sorry that a few of our students engaged in racial harassment of two of our students of colour in a social media chat.

I am also deeply sorry for the hurt that it has caused the victims and their families. It was totally unacceptable to all of us, and it should not have happened.

Mark Grubbs told NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, that he had pulled his three children from the district due to there being ‘a lot of racism’, adding:

It makes me sick from the standpoint… who do they think they are? What gives them the right to think they can do that to someone else?

Advert

The game was reportedly carried out via Snapchat in a group chat named ‘Slave trade’ as well as another group where the name included a racist slur. After the district was informed, an investigation into the matter was started with the cooperation of law enforcement.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage
Animals

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here
Film and TV

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen
News

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave
News

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Now, School, Texas

Credits

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and 1 other

  1. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

    Students of Color ‘Slave Traded' by Other Students in Online Game at Aledo School

  2. CNN

    Group of Texas students disciplined after they pretended to auction Black classmates in social media group chat

 