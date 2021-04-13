Students Of Colour ‘Slave Traded’ By Other Pupils In Online School Game

NBCDFW

A North Texas school has been marred with controversy after an online game was discovered in which pupils were ‘slave-trading’ other students of colour.

The online ‘slave auction’ was discovered among students at Daniel Ninth Grade Campus in Aledo, in which they’d pretend to put prices on their Black classmates and sell them as part of a racist game, according to local activists.

Advert 10

The game was operated via Snapchat in a group chat named ‘Slave trade’ and another name involving a racial slur. Once the the Aledo Independent School District was informed, it started an investigation with the cooperation of law enforcement.

Check out a local news report below:

Loading…

As reported by the Star-Telegram, one screenshot provided to the publication showed a student typing they’d spend $1 on a pupil because of his hair, while another said they’d spend $100 on a student.

Advert 10

Tony Crawford, an activist and leader with Parker County Progressives, said it was ‘another in a long line of incidents that are swept under the rug… can you imagine what it’s like for somebody to put a price on your head?’

He added, ‘I cannot imagine the embarrassment and hurt that people you might be friends with are having that conversation.’

Mark Grubbs, a father of three former Aledo ISD students, also told NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, ‘It makes me sick from the standpoint… who do they think they are? What gives them the right to think they can do that to someone else?’

Advert 10

Grubbs had pulled his three children from the district because of ‘a lot of racism’. ‘My son being called out of his name and what not and it got to the point he didn’t mind fighting and that didn’t sit right with me and my wife. My son was never a fighter,’ he continued.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said in a statement, ‘There is no room for racism or hatred in the Aledo ISD, period. Using inappropriate, offensive and racially-charged language and conduct is completely unacceptable and is prohibited by district policy… statements and conduct that targets a student because of his or her race is not only prohibited but also has a profound impact on the victims.’

Principal Carolyn Ansley described it as ‘an incident of cyberbullying and harassment’, which drew the ire of some parents. ‘Calling it cyberbullying rather than calling it racism… that is the piece that really gets under my skin,’ Grubbs said.

Advert 10

Amber Leeper, a former middle school teacher who also saw screenshots of the game, also told NBC 5, ‘It softens the blow for those that may be uncomfortable with the conversation of racism.’