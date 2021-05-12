Student’s Powerful Harvard Admission Essay About Losing Her Mum To Cancer Praised
A student has revealed the powerful and heart-breaking Harvard admission essay that earned her a place at the prestigious US college.
18-year-old Abigail Mack, from Massachusetts, was recently admitted to Harvard College’s class of 2025, after penning her unforgettable admissions essay.
In the deeply personal piece of writing, Abigail opened up about how she had been impacted by her mother’s death from cancer, sharing the introduction via TikTok.
Check it out below:
In the essay, revealed over a series of touching videos, Abigail focused on the letter ‘s’ and how this was a constant reminder of the loss she had endured.
Abigail wrote:
I hate the letter ‘s’. Of the 164,777 words with ‘s,’ I only grapple with one. To condemn an entire letter because of its use .0006 per cent of the time sounds statistically absurd, but that one case changed 100 per cent of my life.
I used to have two parents, but now I have one, and the ‘s’ in ‘parents’ isn’t going anywhere.
She continued:
‘S’ follows me, I can’t get through a day without being reminded that while my friends went out to dinner with their parents, I ate with my parent.
As I write this essay, there is a blue line under the word ‘parent’ telling me to check my grammar; even Grammarly assumes that I should have parents, but cancer doesn’t listen to edit suggestions.
I won’t claim that my situation is as unique as one in 164,777, but it is still an exception to the rule — an outlier. The world isn’t meant for this special case.
@a_vmackReply to @a_vmack My Common App Essay that got me into Harvard part 2 ##harvard ##fyp ##xyzbca♬ original sound – Abigail Mack
In a follow-up vid, Abigail spoke up about how she had tried to fill up her spare time with extracurricular activities in an attempt to distract herself from her grief.
She wrote:
You can’t have dinner with your parent…if you’re too busy to have family dinner. I couldn’t fill the loss that ‘s’ left in my life, but I could at least make sure I didn’t have to think about it.
There were so many things in my life I couldn’t control, so I controlled what I could — my schedule.
After stopping packing all these different activities into her schedule, Abigail noticed she particularly loved three things: politics, academics and theatre. It was after this that she began ‘chasing a double ‘s’: passion’.
@a_vmackI hate the letter “S” – part 3! ##harvard ##s ##IFeelWeightless ##ChipsGotTalent ##commonapp ##fyp ##college ##writing ##passion ##ihatetheletters ##loss♬ original sound – Abigail Mack
Many people have praised Abigail for her incredible writing talent, and for the way she could articulate her loss so powerfully.
One person described it as ‘beautiful’, writing:
I lost my mom to cancer three years ago, so I felt this more than anything.
Another commented:
Officially not getting into Harvard. Girl you can write!
Many congratulations and all the best of luck to Abigail Mack as she looks towards her studies at Harvard.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.
CreditsAbigail Mack/TikTok
