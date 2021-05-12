Student’s Powerful Harvard Admission Essay About Losing Her Mum To Cancer Praised

‘S’ follows me, I can’t get through a day without being reminded that while my friends went out to dinner with their parents, I ate with my parent.

As I write this essay, there is a blue line under the word ‘parent’ telling me to check my grammar; even Grammarly assumes that I should have parents, but cancer doesn’t listen to edit suggestions.

I won’t claim that my situation is as unique as one in 164,777, but it is still an exception to the rule — an outlier. The world isn’t meant for this special case.