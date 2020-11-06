Students Speak Out After University Erects ‘Prison-Like’ Fences Around Halls

The fencing was intended as a response to a number of concerns received over recent weeks from staff and students on this site about safety and security; particularly about access by people who are not residents.

There was never any intent to prevent students from entering or exiting the site.

The fences are being taken down from Friday morning and students are being contacted immediately. Alternative security measures, including additional security patrols are being put in place.

I apologise once again for the issues caused by this incident.