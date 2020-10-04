Students Use Site Designed To Snitch On Classmates To Overthrow University President PA Images

Students from Notre Dame university in Indiana used a website designed to report coronavirus-related ‘incidents’ to condemn their president after he was spotted at a White House event without a mask.

A message sent to members of the Notre Dame Campus Community on Friday, October 2, revealed university president Fr. John Jenkins had tested positive for coronavirus following his appearance at the announcement for the White House Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett last weekend.

Photos shared online showed Jenkins not wearing a mask and shaking hands with others, so students decided to take action against the president by making reports about him on a site which allowed members of Notre Dame to ‘report information about COVID-related incidents’.

Images shared by one student showed them including the president’s name and email address in the form, as well as his address as ‘Office of the President’. They reported the location of the incident at the Rose Garden at the White House.

The move was celebrated by Twitter users, with one person writing:

Notre Dame launched a site for students to snitch on each other for COVID-19 violations. Instead, they awesomely have used it to report the university president for shaking hands and not wearing a mask at the White House, demanding his resignation.

In response to the tweet, one student confirmed: ‘yes we absolutely did.’

Following the event, Jenkins addressed students, staff and faculty in a letter in which he apologised for not adhering to social distancing measures. He expressed his belief that it was important to represent Notre Dame at the ceremony as Barrett attended Notre Dame Law School and is a professor at the university.

Jenkins claimed attendees had undergone a COVID-19 test, and when they tested negative they were told it was safe to remove their masks, CNN reports.

In the letter, he commented:

I failed to lead by example, at a time when I’ve asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so. I especially regret my mistake in light of the sacrifices made on a daily basis by many, particularly our students, in adjusting their lives to observe our health protocols.

Following his diagnosis, the school said Jenkins ‘learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19’, after which he too tested positive.

Jenkins is one of a number of officials who have tested positive for coronavirus following the event at the White House, including Republican Sens. Mike Lee, Thom Tillis, Kellyanne Conway and senior adviser Hope Hicks, as well as Melania and Donald Trump.