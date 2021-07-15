unilad
Advert

Subway CEO Finally Responds After Lab Analysis Finds Its ‘Tuna’ Not Actually Tuna

by : Hannah Smith on : 15 Jul 2021 12:24
Subway CEO Finally Responds After Lab Analysis Finds Its Tuna Not Actually TunaPA Images

It was the revelation the shocked everyone, but also no one: the ‘tuna’ in Subway’s tuna sandwiches wasn’t necessarily tuna.

An investigation by The New York Times published last month claimed that ‘no amplifiable tuna DNA was present’ in samples of the sandwich chain’s so-called tuna that had been sent to a lab for analysis, backing up a class-action lawsuit that claims Subway’s tuna sandwiches are ‘completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient’.

Advert

Subway has always denied the claims, and now their CEO has hit back, saying that regardless of the lab’s results, their product is ‘100% tuna.’

Subway's tuna sandwiches have been the subject of controversy (PA Images)PA Images

Speaking on CNN, John Chidsey claimed that there was a simple explanation behind the inconclusive lab results from the Times’ investigation, saying, ‘If you follow the science, once tuna is cooked, its DNA becomes denatured, which means when you go to test it, you can’t tell one way or the other.’

Chidsey also revealed that the company had gone to the trouble of creating an entire website dedicated to debunking the tuna conspiracy. ‘We have a website out there called subwaytunafacts.com,’ he said. ‘You can see every bit of the story there, and I think that will obviously put the facts out there and clarify all these misconceptions.’

Advert
CEO John Chidsey said Subway used '100% tuna'PA Images

The news comes as Subway prepares to launch a complete brand refresh, with the world’s biggest sandwich chain making changes to all its products…except one.

That’s right, according to Chidsey, they’re so confident in their tuna that it’s the one part of the menu Subway is leaving exactly as it is.

‘We’ve been working on this refresh for 15 to 16 months, and the one thing we did not touch was our tuna,’ he said. ‘We worked on turkey. We worked on ham. We worked on chicken. We worked on steak. People love our tuna.’

Advert

‘We’re very proud of our tuna, so I think that’s really the end of the story.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event
News

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions
News

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral
Life

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral

Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Jailed For Three-And-A-Half Years For Conning Pensioners
Celebrity

Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Jailed For Three-And-A-Half Years For Conning Pensioners

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, CEO, Food, no-article-matching, subway

Credits

CNN

  1. CNN

    Subway CEO: We changed everything -- except our tuna

 