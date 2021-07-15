Subway CEO Finally Responds After Lab Analysis Finds Its ‘Tuna’ Not Actually Tuna

PA Images

It was the revelation the shocked everyone, but also no one: the ‘tuna’ in Subway’s tuna sandwiches wasn’t necessarily tuna.

An investigation by The New York Times published last month claimed that ‘no amplifiable tuna DNA was present’ in samples of the sandwich chain’s so-called tuna that had been sent to a lab for analysis, backing up a class-action lawsuit that claims Subway’s tuna sandwiches are ‘completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient’.

Subway has always denied the claims, and now their CEO has hit back, saying that regardless of the lab’s results, their product is ‘100% tuna.’

Speaking on CNN, John Chidsey claimed that there was a simple explanation behind the inconclusive lab results from the Times’ investigation, saying, ‘If you follow the science, once tuna is cooked, its DNA becomes denatured, which means when you go to test it, you can’t tell one way or the other.’

Chidsey also revealed that the company had gone to the trouble of creating an entire website dedicated to debunking the tuna conspiracy. ‘We have a website out there called subwaytunafacts.com,’ he said. ‘You can see every bit of the story there, and I think that will obviously put the facts out there and clarify all these misconceptions.’

The news comes as Subway prepares to launch a complete brand refresh, with the world’s biggest sandwich chain making changes to all its products…except one.

That’s right, according to Chidsey, they’re so confident in their tuna that it’s the one part of the menu Subway is leaving exactly as it is.

‘We’ve been working on this refresh for 15 to 16 months, and the one thing we did not touch was our tuna,’ he said. ‘We worked on turkey. We worked on ham. We worked on chicken. We worked on steak. People love our tuna.’

‘We’re very proud of our tuna, so I think that’s really the end of the story.’