Subway Employee Gets Suspended After Fighting Off Armed Robber In Store

PA/yadalove07/TikTok

A viral video has shown the terrifying moment a Subway worker fought off an armed robber.

Araceli Sotelo was working at the sandwich store on September 5 when a man with a gun came into the establishment and demanded money.

Sotelo then defended herself and ended up in an altercation with the criminal after attempting to retrieve her purse back from him.

While she managed to disarm him, the man was still able to get away with her purse.

CCTV footage of the incident was later shared on TikTok and has since been viewed a whopping 9 million times.

In the wake of the clip going viral on the popular video-sharing platform, Sotelo has been suspended from her job.

Recalling the moment the man entered the Illinois-based Subway branch, Sotelo told WTVO:

He kind of just showed me his gun, and I was like freaking out like, ‘Woah you can’t do that please leave.’ [He said], ‘Give me all the money’, and I said ‘I do not have any money, like, I do not have any money.’ That is all I had and he was just like, ‘Give me everything before I hurt you.’

‘He was smaller than me, so I have that advantage. I’m bigger than him, so I could at least put my weight on him, push him, or something,’ she continued.

After the footage was shared online, Sotelo says she received a call demanding she take down the videos, or she’d be suspended as a consequence. However, Sotelo claims she wasn’t the one to leak the videos.

She explained, ‘I get a call yesterday [September 8] it was like, ‘If every one of these videos are not taken offline you will be suspended,’ and then I texted them and I’m like ‘how long am I suspended for?’ They said ’till everything is removed online. I have no ability to do that.’

WTVO

Despite denying the fact she shared the footage, as of last week, she claims the store owner has been ignoring her.

‘They did not want anyone to know,’ Sotelo said. ‘They wanted to be private that it happened to me and that I fought back, but I think they did that because they do not want corporate to know.’

Following this, the Subway worker has now decided to share the footage herself and has encouraged people to share it.

In the wake of her suspension, a GoFundMe page was initially created for Sotelo to raise funds to repair her phone, which was broken during the robbery, as well as to replace the personal items she had stolen.

Now, since raising over $14,000 at the time of writing, the funds will reportedly go towards Sotelo’s attorney fees and the wages she’s lost.

As per Daily Dot, Carsen Anderson, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at Subway, said, ‘We are deeply concerned about the recent incident at a franchised location in Rockford, Illinois. The restaurant owner and management are fully cooperating with the police investigation, and we request patience until that process is complete.’