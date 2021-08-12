Subway Franchises In Red States Are Blaming Megan Rapinoe For Poor Sales

PA Images

Megan Rapinoe is apparently to blame for Subway’s low sales and harming the store’s reputation, franchise owners in Republican states have claimed.

The US football player recently won a bronze medal alongside her team at the Tokyo Olympics – however, not everybody saw it as an achievement. ‘If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze,’ Donald Trump said in an aggressive statement.

Rapinoe has been praised by many for advocating for equal pay for the women’s national team, as well as standing up for LGBTQ+ rights and supporting kneeling during the national anthem. She was also a major critic of Trump during his time in power, vowing to never visit the ‘f*cking White House’ if he invited her.

Prior to the Olympics, the sports star became the face of Subway, prompting backlash from conservatives across the US. ‘Boycott Subway until Subway fires the anti-American… Megan Rapinoe, the creep who kneels for our beloved National Anthem,’ one note on a Wisconsin store read, the New York Post reports.

Taking to a forum hosted by the North American Association of Subway Franchisees (NAASF), some have complained about Rapinoe’s adverts for affecting their sales. ‘The ad should be pulled and done with. It gets tiring apologising,’ one wrote. ‘Spending our money to make a political statement is completely and totally out of bounds,’ another wrote.

Nearly 22,000 of Subway’s branches are owned by franchisees, with 4.5% of their revenue going back to the company for advertising costs and other overheads.

The NAASF has taken complaints to Subway’s top management, led by chief executive John Chidsey. ‘I had a bunch of franchisees calling me on this today, they are trying to get the ads pulled,’ one lawyer said.

‘They probably wanted more splashy advertising to go along with more splashy foods. We are so politically divided in this country and Subway should have done more careful due diligence, without a doubt, before choosing her,’ John Gordon of Pacific Management Consulting Group, also said, echoing concerns of franchisees who think Rapinoe was always a risky choice.

Subway has not commented on whether it will pull the ads as a result of the complaints. Of Trump’s criticism of the US team, Rapinoe said: ‘It’s a real sad dig into an old bag. I’m just like, ‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’ Yikes.’