Subway Just Trolled France

The AUKUS nuclear submarine deal has been causing a diplomatic stir this week, but for Subway, the opportunity for a well-timed pun was too good to pass up.

The sandwich chain waded into the middle of the major international disagreement over the weekend after taking out a full-page newspaper ad poking fun at Australia’s decision to cancel a $90AUD billion contract with France for the development of a fleet of conventional submarines in favour of a new nuclear-powered sub partnership with the US and UK.

‘Non-nuclear powered $90 billion cheaper subs’ reads the ad, above a photo of one of Subway‘s own sandwiches.

The joke, which was published in Australian newspaper The Age, was quickly shared on social media, where people have been showing their appreciation for the company’s quick thinking.

‘Such clever marketing by @subwayaustralia’ one user tweeted, while another wrote, ’10/10 guerilla marketing.’

But others couldn’t pass up the chance to get in a dig at Subway, with one person joking, ‘I still wouldn’t trust the ‘tuna.”

It’s unclear whether France will see the funny side of the ads however, with the country having warned this week that Australia’s decision to renege on its contract has led to a ‘serious crisis.’

France has recalled its ambassadors to Australia and the United States over the disagreement, with foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accusing the countries of ‘lying, duplicity, a major breach of trust and contempt.’

The UK ambassador has not been recalled, with France describing the country as a ‘third wheel’ in the agreement.