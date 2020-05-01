Sudan Bans Female Genital Mutilation Marking ‘New Era’ For Women’s Rights

FGM PA

In a landmark step forward for women’s rights, Sudan has criminalised the horrific practice of female genital mutilation (FGM).

Going forward, those who carry out FGM, whether inside a medical establishment or elsewhere, can now face three years behind bars and a fine.

This amendment to criminal legislation was made on April 22, and has been hailed as the start of a ‘new era’ for women’s rights in Sudan.

According to figures from the UN, an approximate 87% of Sudanese women and girls between the ages of 14 and 49 have suffered some form of FGM.

It is currently common for women in Sudan to undergo a type of FGM where their inner and outer labia, and oftentimes the clitoris, is removed.

FGM can lead to serious medical problems such urinary tract infections, uterine infections, kidney infections, cysts, reproductive problems and painful intercourse.

Women’s rights groups have stated that this new punishment will help to put a stop to FGM. However, they have noted that there will be still be difficulties ahead.

In some communities, the practice is viewed as necessary for girls to get married, and it may prove difficult to get people to change their minds in accordance with this new law.

Furthermore, although this legislation is welcome, there are still few very few policies in place to protect women and girls. For example, offences such as marital rape and child marriage are not considered to be crimes.

Africa regional director for Equality Now, Faiza Mohamed, said:

FGM prevalence in Sudan is one of the highest globally. It is now time to use punitive measures to ensure girls are protected from this torturous practice. Having a law against FGM acts as an important deterrent, however, Sudan may face challenges in enforcing legislation. People who still believe in the practice might not report cases or act to stop FGM when they know it is happening.

Mohamed has warned that communities could well find ways to avoid detection from authorities, while officials who believe in FGM may not uphold the new law.

It’s estimated that 200 million girls and women across the world have undergone FGM; practised throughout at least 27 African countries as well as parts of Asia and the Middle East.