Suez Canal Blockage Could Disrupt Supply Of Goods For Months

PA

The cargo ship that got stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic from both sides, could disrupt the supply of goods for months.

The Ever Given, which is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall, got stuck diagonally across the man-made water passage on Tuesday, March 23.

Today, Egyptian Authorities reported that the ship has finally been dislodged.

The Suez Canal – which connects Africa and Asia – is one of the busiest trade routes in the world with 12% of all global trade passing through its waters.

Early estimates by experts at Lloyds Intelligence predicted the disruption was holding up $400 million worth of goods for every hour it remained stuck.

The shipping data and news company values the canal’s daily westbound traffic at $5.1 billion, while eastbound traffic is valued at around $4.5 billion.

There is currently a queue of 367 vessels waiting to use the canal. While the freeing of the ship means traffic will soon start moving again, clearing the backlog will take days. In turn, this could mean the time for goods to reach consumers could take additional months, CNN reports.

Last week, the CEO of Sea Intelligence Consulting, Lars Jensen, who has been following the situation, urged companies to think about alternative routes.

PA Images

‘If pessimistic, shipping companies may divert their ships around Africa on Asia-northern Europe and Asia-US east coast services,’ Jensen wrote in a LinkedIn post.

While most cargo companies usually account for a couple of days delay when planning shipments, the almost week-long blockade of the canal will have a significant knock-on effect on supply chains and cause prices of goods to rise.

Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company, has chosen to redirect 15 of its vessels via the south of Africa. While the vessels are on the move, this will add a number of days and costs to the trip.

‘Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects on global capacity and equipment are significant and the blockage has already triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel,’ the company said in a statement.

One British company, Seaport Freight Services, which has a number of containers aboard the Ever Given, said the blockage will further exasperate delays because of the pandemic.

‘We’re waiting on food goods like coconut milk and syrups, some spare parts for motors, we’ve got some forklift trucks, some Amazon goods on there, all sorts,’ Steve Parks, the company’s director said.

‘We’ve had supply problems from the Far East, we’ve had Covid, we’ve had the Brexit changes. You couldn’t really make it up,’ he added.

