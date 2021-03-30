Suez Canal Chaos And Train Crash Blamed On ‘Pharaoh’s Curse’ Over Plan To Move Ramesses II

PA/Shutterstock

Superstitious social media users have come up with the bizarre theory that the curse of the Pharaohs has caused all the unfortunate incidents which have been happening in Egypt.

A week ago today, March 23, the ginormous Ever Given cargo ship became stuck in the Suez Canal; a busy trade route, located in Egypt, which connects Asia and Africa, costing the global economy billions.

Then, on Friday, March 26, 32 people were tragically killed and many more injured, after two trains crashed into one another in Tahta in central Egypt.

Just a day later, more tragedy struck the country, when an apartment building in Cairo collapsed on itself, causing 18 more deaths.

Of course, these horrific incidents are in no way related to one another, however some superstitious social media users have linked the tragedies to the fact that just last week it was announced that 22 mummies – including that of King Ramesses II – would be transferred to a new museum.

According to Arab News, many people have cited the events as being linked to a curse, which was inscribed on Tutankhamun’s tomb, reading, ‘death will come on quick wings for those who disturb the king’s peace.’

The curse has therefore led people to believe that the decision to disturb the mummies, including the king, has somehow caused all the misfortune which has taken place in the country over the last week.

‘I have a feeling that the catastrophes that have been happening over the last few days are all happening because of the move scheduled on the 3rd of April,’ one person tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘Three major accidents in less than a week. The curse of the Pharaohs or the mummy’s curse is alleged to be cast upon anyone who disturbs the mummy of an ancient Egyptian, especially a Pharaoh. The curse, which does not differentiate between thieves and archeologists, is claimed to cause bad luck, illness or death.’

However, these claims have already been dismissed by one expert, Zahi Hawass, who says there is ‘no such thing’ as the curse of the Pharaohs.

Despite the fact that some archaeologists have died after excavating tombs, Hawass has denied the potential for a curse, explaining the deaths were down to germs within the tombs.

He went on to tell Egyptian television channel Al-Arabiya that the moving of the mummies will be huge publicity for the whole country.