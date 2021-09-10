unilad
Suez Canal Is Cleared After Getting Blocked Again

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Sep 2021 11:16
Suez Canal Unblocks Self After Getting Blocked AgainPA Images

Six months after the Ever Given got wedged in the Suez Canal, launching a thousand memes in the process, history appears to have very nearly repeated itself.

On Thursday, September 9, the Coral Crystal – a 225-metre-long, 32-metre-wide vessel – briefly ran aground while travelling to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

Fortunately, the Coral Crystal didn’t stick around long enough to cause the same sort of money-draining chaos that the Ever Given did before it.

One of the stand-out viral stars of 2021, and arguably the most famous shipping vessel in recent years, the Ever Given ended up getting squished firmly in the Egyptian canal in March for six full days.

Fortunately, there was no need to bring out the comically small diggers this time around, and the situation was sorted before there could be any major traffic disruption.

The Coral Crystal, which had been carrying a cargo of 43,000 tonnes, became stuck while travelling along the northern section of the Suez Canal, just south of the city of El Qantara, The Independent reports.

However, the container ship was soon refloated, with the process taking less than an hour to resolve. Some reports suggest that it took just 15 minutes for tug boats to successfully refloat the vessel.

Thankfully, the Crystal Coral became stuck in a double-lane section, allowing other vessels to continue travelling along their route in a separate lane.

This was, famously, not the case with the Ever Given, which found itself jammed hopelessly in a southern section without a parallel channel, causing major disruptions and eye-watering additional costs.

With no other way to pass by the stubborn 400ft vessel, many other cargo ships had no choice but to embark upon a far longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, a journey that required extra fuel and other associated costs.

Indeed, the SCA claimed the high profile blockage led to additional costs exceeding £730 million worldwide.

After the chaos that ensued, the SCA announced that it would be launching a multi-billion dollar project to widen sections of the Suez Canal, installing other infrastructure with the hopes of avoiding another similar disaster.

It’s certainly good to see the Coral Crystal set off on its way, although of course there will be those out there who are a little bit disappointed that it didn’t stir up a little more meme-worthy trouble.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

