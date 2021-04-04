Suez Canal Traffic Jam Caused By The Stuck Ever Given Finally Cleared

PA Images

The 400 vessels that were stuck behind the stricken Ever Given have finally been cleared.

The large numbers of boats ended up stuck in a large traffic jam last month due to Evergreen’s Ever Given ship clogging the Suez Canal.

The the 220,000-ton vessel became lodged on March 23 and wasn’t freed until March 29.

While the ship itself was freed on Monday, the ships stuck behind it for several days have only just been cleared.

The last of the ships victim to the traffic jam were said to have passed through the canal yesterday, April 3, BBC News reports.

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie confirmed the news. He said in a statement, ‘All waiting ships crossed the shipping course today [April 3],’ and that the backlog had been cleared in a ‘record time’.

‘This proves the global maritime community has great faith in the Suez Canal and Egypt’s ability to guarantee safety and security to different types of vessels,’ he added, as per the Saudi Gazette.

The news of the backlog of ships having been cleared will be applauded by many as it’s gives the trading industry a chance to resume to business-as-usual.

Apparently around 12% of global trade passes through the 120 mile canal, according to BBC News, as it’s the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe, emphasising how vital the Suez Canal is. However, it’s predicted the ordeal could disrupt the supply of goods for months.

Following the blockage, an investigation is underway looking into how the incident happened – something which could see Ever Given’s crew being arrested.

The investigations began last week and people have since expressed concerns that the 25-man crew could be used as ‘scapegoats’.

A senior source associated with the shipping industry told The Times of India, ‘There is a clear danger that the crew will be made scapegoats.’

