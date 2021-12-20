‘Suicide Pod’ Creator Wants To Make Body Implant That Would Kill You If You Forget To Deactivate It
Dr Philip Nitschke, the Australian euthanasia activist behind the suicide pod, has said he wants to create an implant that would kill users if they don’t deactivate it.
Nitschke sparked controversy earlier this month after announcing his plans to help people die by suicide using a 3D-printable death pod, called the Sarco.
Now, the ‘right to die‘ activist has said his company, Exit International, is brainstorming ideas for an implant device that would allow those with degenerative brain disease to decide on their own death years in advance.
The former doctor, who administered the first voluntary lethal injection in 1996, explained:
When a person has dementia, they can nowadays quite legally in some places fill out a bit of paper 10 years ago, when they are of sound mind, saying ‘if I get like this, kill me’.
Now, 10 years later, a doctor can come along, read the bit of paper, and even though you don’t know which way is up or down, legally give you an injection and end your life. That makes a lot of people feel pretty uncomfortable, and certainly makes me feel uncomfortable
Nitschke, who currently lives in the Netherlands, told The Independent it gives patients more ‘responsibility’.
He continued, ‘So what we’re working on here is some sort of an implant which you have to switch off every day. When you’ve forgotten why you’re switching something off that’s beeping, then you will die.
‘That puts the responsibility right back onto the person and allows them to get what they want, which is that they do not want to live on as some form of vegetable, with no one prepared to end their lives.’
However, Nitschke added that there are ‘significant legal barriers’ as well as ‘technical barriers’, which include the kind of poison used and how it would be released.
Still, the activist stressed that the implant would be ‘an important development’ that could protect doctors from ethical issues. He drew attention to the moral debate of euthanising someone who signed papers requesting their death years before their condition worsened.
The former doctor remains a controversial figure in the ‘right to die’ debate, and has given suicide advice to over-50s in the form of his Peaceful Pill Handbook.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Euthanasia, Now