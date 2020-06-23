Sunken Temple Lost In Flood Rediscovered In India As Spire Emerges From Deep Pen News

A 500-year-old temple lost due to ‘catastrophic’ flooding has been rediscovered after low water levels revealed its hiding place.

The temple was located in the midst of seven villages, collectively called Satapatana, in Odisha, eastern India, but the Mahanadi river began to engulf the villages following catastrophic flooding, which is thought to have taken place sometime between 1830 and 1850.

Residents abandoned the villages and shifted their homes elsewhere, though they kept a token of the temple by removing its black chlorite idol of Lord Gopinath, a form of the Hindu god Vishnu, keeping it in a makeshift place until a new temple was built, with the idol installed there in 1855.

The original temple was engulfed by the river, and in subsequent years it ended up in the middle of the stream. The temple had been recorded, and it used to emerge in the summer months when water levels dropped, but it became lost when a barrage was constructed and the water level was raised.

The temple hasn’t surfaced in 20 years, and Anil Dhir, leader of the discovery team from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said ‘only the old timers knew about it.’

The INTACH team were tasked with finding the temple, and Dhir said they were ‘on the lookout’ during their survey of the area, but he admitted their efforts were ‘futile’.

That was, until the temple’s spire suddenly emerged from the depths of the river last week, with locals informing the team that the structure had surfaced.

Images taken by the INTACH team show the amalaka, a notched stone disk which crowns a Hindu temple’s main tower, visible in the water, though the majority of the structure remains submerged in the sand below.

Dhir explained the sand has helped keep the temple intact, saying: ‘It’s in a perfect state of preservation.’

The structure is thought to be 58-60 feet tall, but 50 feet has been buried in the sand, with only around eight-10 feet in the water.

Dhir commented:

Nearly all the rivers in Odisha have submerged temples, but many of them are in ruins. Temples were built in the bends of rivers, and all these rivers were and are flood prone, so bank erosion resulted in many of them being destroyed or submerged by the waters.

The temple is believed to have been built by a local king in the sixteenth or seventeenth centuries, with its structure in the classical Kalingan Architectural style of the Rekha Deul.

Though it it perfectly preserved, Dhir has stressed there are no plans to excavate at the moment in case thieves attempt to rob ‘old pieces’ from the site.

The temple is also located in a ‘dangerous stretch’ of the river, with ‘swift currents’ that would make excavation difficult.

As part of their project, the INTACH team is recording all tangible and intangible heritage on both banks of the Mahanadi river valley, with an area of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) from each bank being surveyed, from the source of the river to where it meets the sea.