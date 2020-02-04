Super Bowl Streaker Arrested For Trespass After Flashing At Game

super bowl streaker arrested for trespassing 1 Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department/kellykay/Instagram

A model with a huge Instagram following was arrested for trespass during Super Bowl LIV after streaking on the pitch.

Kelly Kay Green, 27, attempted to run onto the field as the game began at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, but was soon stopped by security guards.

Footage recorded by someone who was sitting in the stands shows Green being pinned down by security before being escorted away – pulling up her dress in the process to flash her knickers.

You can watch the footage below:

Green was held on misdemeanour trespass charges, with online records for the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department showing she was held on $1,000 bond.

She was soon released though, and in a video posted to her Instagram story shortly after her release she tells her 306,000 followers: ‘Young jail bait out of jail. Fresh out the pen. Fresh out Dade County.’

The model has since posted a number of different pictures and videos to her story for her growing followers to see, including one of her going ‘straight from jail to work’ as she sits with a laptop – I’m assuming so she can make a shit ton of money from the whole thing. Because why the hell not?

Don’t worry though, as it’s not all work and no play. Nope, Green’s most recent video is shot from within a strip club at 1.58am local time, so she’s clearly having the time of her life.

model arrested for streaking super bowl Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

When asked by DailyMail.com why she ran onto the field in the first place, she replied: ‘I was just living my best life.’

However, the actual reason is that it was all part of a stunt for the site Vitaly Uncensored, an X-rated site run by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a YouTuber who has been known to get models to streak to promote his brand before.

Vitaly Uncensored gained notoriety when model Kinsey Wolanski ran onto the field during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, in June 2019, wearing a black swimsuit bearing its logo.

She was also arrested before being released from jail, saying it was worth it to ‘raise [her] profile’. She added: ‘After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can’t buy that kind of publicity.’

Green’s Instagram following is also rapidly increasing; yesterday, DailyMail.com reported she had 265,000 followers, whereas today she has 306,000.

Which you’ve got to admit, is some going.