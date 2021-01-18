‘Super Weed’ Flooding UK As People Switch To Cannabis For Dry January

Superweed Pexels

The UK is reportedly now being flooded with ‘super weed’ from California, with drinkers turning to cannabis instead of booze as a means of sticking to Dry January.

Dubbed ‘High January’, dealers are said to be profiting from a surge in demand from those looking to kick the alcohol this month.

This comes after a poll from KAM Media found that 2.7 million Brits had already given up their plans for Dry January by January 6, with the pressure of lockdown restrictions taking its toll.

cannabis PA

The Daily Star spoke with one individual who smuggles marijuana strains from the Sunshine State to sell in Liverpool and Manchester.

He said:

I’ve had loads of new buyers who don’t normally smoke weed but need something to replace the hit they get off booze. Forget Dry January, this is high January.

Revealing a box of several bags that had been ordered from the dark web, the man added:

These are 3.5g bags, people are paying £80-£120. Demand right now is for the stronger Cali stuff.

As reported by the Daily Star, marijuana dealers are now setting up business accounts on Instagram, as well as on encrypted messaging sites such as Telegram. One UK based Telegram seller, who goes by the name ‘The High Supplier’ promised customers ‘stealth packaging. 1-3 days delivery’.

cannabis PA

As per the charity Alcohol Change, one in three people have said they drank more in 2020 than in 2019, with one in five expressing concern about their drinking habits since coronavirus restrictions began.

Some users regard smoking weed to be a healthier option than drinking alcohol. However, there are of course risks to consider with either of these things.

According to a February 2020 Healthline, weed generally has fewer risks than alcohol, however ‘there are a lot of factors to consider’:

They’re unique substances that produce different effects, which makes side-by-side comparisons difficult.

This article also noted that weed could just appear to be the safer option out of the two ‘simply because we aren’t yet aware of certain risks’, with a lack of research in this area meaning we know far more about alcohol than we do about cannabis.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.