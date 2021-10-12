Superman Actor Dean Cain Slams Decision To Make The Hero Bisexual

They said it’s a bold new direction… I say they’re bandwagoning. Robin, of Batman and Robin, just came out as bi or gay recently and honestly who’s really shocked about that one? I had some thoughts about that a long time ago.

The new Captain America is gay, my daughter in [the CW series] Supergirl, where I payed the father, she was gay.

So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would have been bold or brave.