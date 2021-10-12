Superman Actor Dean Cain Slams Decision To Make The Hero Bisexual
Actor Dean Cain has slammed the decision to have Superman come out as bisexual and has shared his frustration with the new direction the hero will be taking.
The new superman series, titled Superman: Son of Kal-El, launched in July. The new series focuses on the adventures of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. He will now follow in father’s footsteps by taking on the Superman title and save the world from various evils.
While the new Superman has the similar powers as previous iterations of the hero, one aspect of the character’s life will be different. Jonathan Kent will have a same-sex relationship, as he comes out as bisexual.
Cain has been one vocal opponent to the new Superman direction. Having played the hero on the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman series from the 90s, he has a strong connection to Superman. Now he says the new direction is not so ‘bold’.
In an interview on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, Cain came forward to express his issue with Superman’s new relationship:
They said it’s a bold new direction… I say they’re bandwagoning. Robin, of Batman and Robin, just came out as bi or gay recently and honestly who’s really shocked about that one? I had some thoughts about that a long time ago.
The new Captain America is gay, my daughter in [the CW series] Supergirl, where I payed the father, she was gay.
So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would have been bold or brave.
Cain’s issue with the new Superman comic stretches further than just Jonathan Kent’s relationship. Another new aspect of the most recent Superman comic is that Superman is taking on ‘real-world problems’, instead of the usual evil villains that fans might be used to.
In the interview Cain also revealed why he has an issue with the ‘new’ Superman villains:
They’re talking about him fighting real-world problems like climate change and the deportation of refugees and he’ll be dating a ‘hacktivist’ whatever a ‘hacktivist’ is, I don’t know.
Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting? That would be brave, I’d read that. Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live, and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban. That would be brave.
Glen Weldon, the author of Superman: The Unauthorized Biography, came out and gave his opinion on the new direction of Superman and why the decision to have Jonathan Kent have a bi-sexual relationship matters. He said, ‘It is not Northstar, who your aunt has never heard of. It’s not Hulkling. It’s not Wiccan. It’s not Fire and Ice. It’s not Tasmanian Devil. It is Superman. That counts for something – just in terms of visibility, just in terms of the fact that this is going to attract attention.’
