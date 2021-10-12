unilad
Superman Comes Out As Bisexual In New Series

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Oct 2021 07:40
Superman Comes Out As Bisexual In New DC Comics SeriesJohn Timms/DC Comics

DC Comics has announced the new Superman is set to enter into a same-sex relationship as he comes out as bisexual.

The new superman series, Superman: Son of Kal-El, kicked off in July and sees Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, follow in the footsteps of his father by taking on the heroic persona and setting out to save the world.

In the months since the series began, Jonathan, who goes by Jon, has already found himself involved in a number of situations reflective of the modern world, with his adventures involving tackling wildfires caused by climate change, preventing a high school shooting and protesting the deportation of refugees in Metropolis.

The latest development in the series, regarding Jon’s sexuality, was announced by DC Comics on Monday, October 11, with writer Tom Taylor explaining that ‘the idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity’.

In an interview with The New York Times, Taylor added that a ‘new Superman had to have new fights – real world problems – that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world’.

Jon is set to enter into a relationship with budding journalist Jay Nakamura, who he met in an August story in which the new Superman attempts to attend high school under a secret identity. The pair are set to share a kiss in a story published next month, after readers learn this month that Jay has special abilities.

Taylor commented, ‘Jay could be the only person in Jon’s life that he does not have to protect. I wanted to have a really equal, supportive relationship for those two.’

‘I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and they deserve to see themselves in their heroes. For so many people, having the strongest superhero in comics come out is incredibly powerful,’ Taylor continued.

Superman is not the first LGBTQ+ person to feature in the world of superheroes; Batman’s sidekick Robin recently acknowledged romantic feelings for a male friend, while a new Aquaman comic is set to star a gay Black man who is positioned to become the title hero, The Times reports.

However, comics experts noted that Superman’s popularity and prominence in the world of superheroes helps make his coming out even more momentous.

Glen Weldon, the author of Superman: The Unauthorized Biography, said, ‘It is not Northstar, who your aunt has never heard of. It’s not Hulkling. It’s not Wiccan. It’s not Fire and Ice. It’s not Tasmanian Devil. It is Superman. That counts for something – just in terms of visibility, just in terms of the fact that this is going to attract attention.’

Weldon went on to point out that changes in comics can pave the way for more vibrant storytelling, as it allows the comic to be more reflective of the ‘world outside it’ and tell ‘more varied stories, more interesting stories’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

