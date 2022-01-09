Supermarket To Replace Use-By Date On Milk With Sniff Test

Alamy

Morrisons is set to scrap use-by dates on milk, encouraging customers to determine whether it’s gone off using the ‘sniff test’ to avoid waste.

The supermarket chain announced that 90% of its own-brand milk cartons will instead have ‘best before’ dates on the packaging, with customers told to check for themselves whether the milk is okay to drink, rather than simply throwing it away once it has passed its use-by date.

It’s believed that the move – the first of its kind by a major UK supermarket – could help save millions of pints worth of milk being thrown away each year.

‘Wasted milk means wasted effort by our farmers and unnecessary carbon being released into the atmosphere,’ said Morrisons’ senior milk buyer Ian Goode. ‘Good quality well-kept milk has a good few days life after normal ‘use by’ dates – and we think it should be consumed, not tipped down the sink.’

‘We’re taking a bold step today and asking customers to decide whether their milk is still good to drink. Generations before us have always used the sniff test – and I believe we can too.’

It’s usually fairly easy to tell whether milk has gone off, with tell-tale signs including a bad smell and curdled consistency. However, the prevalence of use-by dates means many people end up throwing away perfectly drinkable milk.

According to food wastage charity Wrap, milk is the third most wasted food product in the UK, behind potatoes and bread, with as many as 85 million pints thrown away each year by people unnecessarily sticking to the use-by date.

According to the Mail on Sunday, milk from the UK’s four major supermarkets remained safe to drink for one week after its use-by date when stored properly in the fridge.

In a statement, Wrap CEO Marcus Gover said:

I am delighted that Morrisons is the first UK supermarket to take this important step to help reduce household food waste – it shows real leadership and we look forward to more retailers reviewing date labels on their products and taking action.