Danish Supermarket Uses Genius Price Trick To Stop Sanitiser Hoarding

Dear customers

We have a great responsibility to keep the business running, and we can only do that with everyone’s help and understanding. I can help in the following way:

We ask all customers to respect the distance between each other and our co-workers. Sprinkle (likely sanitise or wash) hands off at the entrance and use gloves. If you are a family, please allow only one person to purchase the purchases if possible.

There may be times when we limit how many customers we accept in the store at one time. We will keep you informed about any operating changes on Facebook. Take care and thank you for your understanding.