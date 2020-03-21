Danish Supermarket Uses Genius Price Trick To Stop Sanitiser Hoarding
Following the spread of coronavirus around the globe, people have been panic-buying masses of products they don’t need, and a supermarket in Denmark has thought of a great idea to stop this happening.
While supermarkets in the UK are policing how many of each product its customers are buying, Hellerup Foodmarket in Denmark has implemented a crafty way to discourage people buying more than one of a certain item at a time.
Recently, it was shown panic-buying and hoarding food right now isn’t all that necessary, especially when it’s depriving others in need.
A Twitter user shared the shop’s great idea, explaining that one bottle of hand sanitiser was 40kr (£4.92/$5.73). However, if you bought two bottles, that’ll set you back 1000kr each (£122/$143).
The tweet sharing the savvy idea read:
A supermarket in Denmark got tired of people hoarding hand sanitizer, so came up with their own way of stopping it.
1 bottle kr40 (€5.50)
2 bottles kr1000 (€134.00) each bottle.
Hoarding stopped!
People have responded to the tweet – that’s been liked nearly 13,000 times – dubbing the idea ‘f*cking genius’.
One Twitter user said how we should be using this idea in the UK as well.
In her tweet, she said:
Magnificent idea! We should do this in UK (although the shelves are bare anyway) but we could apply it for toilet roll, cans of soup, pasta…the essentials
Another person agreed and even tagged some British supermarkets to the post.
She said:
Brilliant. Simple yet innovative. We need more innovative ideas to prevent the current empty shelves. Are our complacent supermarkets taking note?
Hellerup Foodmarket took to its Facebook page to explain how it is trying to keep the business up and running during the COVID-19 outbreak, and asked its customers for their help.
The note reads:
Dear customers
We have a great responsibility to keep the business running, and we can only do that with everyone’s help and understanding. I can help in the following way:
We ask all customers to respect the distance between each other and our co-workers. Sprinkle (likely sanitise or wash) hands off at the entrance and use gloves. If you are a family, please allow only one person to purchase the purchases if possible.
There may be times when we limit how many customers we accept in the store at one time. We will keep you informed about any operating changes on Facebook. Take care and thank you for your understanding.
During such a difficult time, it’s definitely important we all work together to stay healthy and happy – including by not panic-buying products we don’t need.
