Supermarkets Giving Staff 10% Bonus Pay For Hard Work During Coronavirus Pandemic

Supermarkets in the UK are giving staff a 10% bonus as recognition and thanks for their incredibly hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food shops have found themselves snowed under in recent weeks as the coronavirus outbreak led to an increase in stockpiling, with shoppers clearing shelves almost as quickly as staff could stock them.

Though UK residents are being urged to stay at home as much as possible, supermarkets remain open and you are allowed to leave the house to buy food, meaning there’s no need to purchase hoards of items at once.

Covid 19 Corona Virus panic buying in the UK - Friday night empty nappy shelves with a sign advising restraint in purchasing at a London Sainsburys store as sales of vital good and medical products are being rationed across London stores to counter panic b

Still, the demand for food has been incredibly high, and staff have had to work harder than ever to serve customers in a safe and hygienic manner while continuing to re-stock empty aisles.

To thank workers for their efforts, Aldi and Tesco have announced they will be giving their staff a 10% bonus.

Store and distribution staff at Aldi will have their bonus backdated to March 9, 2020, to cover the weeks since demand increased and shoppers began to descend much faster than usual. The supermarket confirmed to The Sun the bonus will be based on contracted hours and any additional hours worked on top since this date.

Aldi

The supermarket says the pay boost is to recognise that employees have been ‘working tirelessly throughout this extremely busy time’.

Similarly, Tesco is set to give the bonus as thanks to employees who work on shop floors, in warehouses or in customer engagement centres, as well as its managers.

Hourly workers will get a 10% bonus on their usual hourly rate, while front line salaried managers will get a 10% bonus on actual hours worked. Every member of permanent staff who is currently in work will also receive the increased hourly pay rate.

The pay increases will be backdated to March 9 for all permanent colleagues and will continue until May 1, when Tesco says it will review the situation.

The supermarket acknowledged its employees have worked round the clock in recent weeks to help customers find everything they need, and are giving the bonus to recognise their incredible effort as well as ‘the challenges that lie ahead’.

Jason Tarry, UK and ROI CEO at Tesco, commented on the news, as per The Guardian, saying:

It’s been an extraordinary couple of weeks and despite the enormous challenges, it’s been incredible to see how colleagues have stepped up and responded, doing an outstanding job during this uncertain and difficult time. This pay bonus is just one way we are saying thank you to our colleagues and recognising that they are on the front line, helping to feed the nation.

Tesco

The bonuses are incredibly well deserved; supermarket staff continue to go to work to ensure those self-isolating are able to get the food they need, despite the health risks. Their hard work should be applauded.