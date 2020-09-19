Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

RBG PA Images

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87.

According to a statement, Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18 at her Washington, DC, home surrounded by members of her family. She had been suffering from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

An iconic feminist, Ginsburg was the second woman in US history to ever sit on the Supreme Court, where she served as a US Supreme Court Justice for 27 years.

Advert

In a statement about her death, Chief Justice John Roberts said:

Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and resolute champion of justice.

Advert

Our thoughts are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at this difficult time.