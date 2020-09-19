unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

by : Julia Banim on : 19 Sep 2020 09:10
RBGRBGPA Images

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87.

According to a statement, Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18 at her Washington, DC, home surrounded by members of her family. She had been suffering from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

An iconic feminist, Ginsburg was the second woman in US history to ever sit on the Supreme Court, where she served as a US Supreme Court Justice for 27 years.

Advert

In a statement about her death, Chief Justice John Roberts said:

Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature.

We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and resolute champion of justice.

Advert

Our thoughts are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at this difficult time.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 