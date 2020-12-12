Supreme Court Rejects Republican Attack On Biden Victory
The Supreme Court has rejected a Donald Trump-backed lawsuit that had been put forward with the intention of overturning Joe Biden’s election victory.
This decision, made Friday, December 11, has put a stop to a last-ditch attempt to have legal issues put before the country’s highest court, after they were rejected by state and federal judges.
The legal claim was supported by President Trump, 19 Republican state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans, but was widely regarded to hold no merit. This high court order has now rejected the baseless lawsuit, disagreeing that the election results were influenced by widespread fraud.
As reported by AP, this is the second time this week the court rejected Republican requests that it get involved in the results of the 2020 election. On Tuesday, December 8, justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans.
Trump has since publicly criticised this latest decision, tweeting, ‘The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!’
In two subsequent tweets, which have been flagged as misleading by Twitter, he wrote:
So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost.
You can’t get ‘standing’ before the Supreme Court, so you ‘intervene’ with wonderful states that, after careful study and consideration, think you got ‘screwed’, something which will hurt them also.
Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!
Trump had previously hailed the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as ‘the big one’, which would result in the Supreme Court overturning President-elect Biden’s substantial Electoral College majority.
In a brief order, the court stated that Texas doesn’t have the legal right to sue the aforementioned states as it ‘has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections’.
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who have previously stated that the court doesn’t have the authority to turn away lawsuits between US states, revealed they would have heard Texas’s complaint.
However, they have stated that they would not have done what Texas wanted, which was to set aside those four states’ 62 electoral votes for President-elect Biden, pending the lawsuit’s resolution.
