Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid To Keep Tax Records Private

PA Images

The United States Supreme Court has denied Donald Trump’s request to keep his tax records from the Manhattan district attorney.

Now, the former POTUS will be forced to turn over his tax records for the last eight years to New York state prosecutors as part of a criminal investigation.

Advert 10

Trump’s records won’t be made available to members of the public, however it will no doubt be a huge knock to his team, who have fought for years to keep his records private.

PA Images

Trump has accused prosecutors of going on a ‘fishing expedition’ with his records, which he calls ‘a continuation of the witch hunt; the greatest witch hunt in history’.

It has been a long wait for prosecutors, who filed the last of the written briefs in October 2019. However, the court waited until today, February 22, to make the ruling, the Independent reports.

Advert 10

Although the Supreme Court hasn’t given any reason for why it took so long to decide on what to do with Trump’s tax records, it’s unclear as to whether his presidency played a role in the legal issues.

PA Images

Among those celebrating the court ruling will be Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, who has been trying to get his hands on the records since 2019 as part of a criminal investigation.

Vance had initially requested the files from the firm that has done Trump’s accounting for many years using a subpoena, however Trump sued to block the company from being able to hand over the files.

Advert 10

Vance responded by saying his office would still be able to enforce the subpoena and therefore get hold of the records, however the Supreme Court decided to step in.

It’s unclear what Vance’s investigation involves, or indeed what he is looking for in Trump’s records, and he has given very few details. Part of the probe into Trump’s records reportedly involves payments made to two women – Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal – during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

PA Images

However, in a court filing dating back to last year, prosecutors said their requests to access the records were justified on the grounds of reports of ‘possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organisation’.

Advert 10

The New York Times later released an article that claimed the then-president had paid no income tax in 10 of the last 15 years, adding that he’d only paid $750 in federal taxes for the year 2017.

Trump responded by denying the claims and insisting they were ‘made up.’