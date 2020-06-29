Supreme Court Strikes Down ‘Unconstitutional’ Louisiana Abortion Law

PA

The US Supreme Court has decided that a Louisiana law restricting abortions is unconstitutional.

In a landmark ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal judges, with a result of 5-4 judges voting to strike down on the restrictions that have prevented many women from being able to have an abortion.

June Medical Services v Russo served as the first case testing how a new conservative majority would rule on issues surrounding pro-life versus pro-choice, after Donald Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who are famously right-wing and anti-abortion, to the bench.

Critics of the 2014 legislation complained the restrictions would force the closure of almost every abortion clinic in the state, making it near-impossible for women to access safe and legal abortions.

Justice Stephen Breyer summarised the majority’s opinion that ‘consequently hold that the Louisiana statute is unconstitutional.’

As per CNN, he later added:

The evidence also shows that opposition to abortion played a significant role in some hospitals’ decisions to deny admitting privileges.

The 2014 legislation required doctors who provide abortions to have written agreements with local hospitals to transfer patients. The agreements were called ‘admitting privileges’ and were very difficult to obtain.

This isn’t the first time that Roberts has opted to side with the liberal judges, after previously upholding a programme that allowed undocumented immigrants who came into the US as children to remain in the country. He also sided with opinion that extended anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ+ workers.