Surfer, 26, Killed By ‘Unknown Shark Species’ In Attack At California Beach

A 26-year-old man has been killed in a shark attack while surfing at a beach in Northern California over the weekend.

The man was attacked at approximately 1.30pm on Saturday, May 9, at Manresa State Beach, the California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed in a statement.

He had been surfing on the northern end of Monterey Bay, on Sand Dollar Beach, about 100 yards from the shore when he was attacked by an ‘unknown shark species’, the statement said.

The victim has since been identified as Ben Kelly, a resident of Santa Cruz County, the county coroner’s office said as per ABC7 News. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed it would be following State Parks protocol by closing the water ‘one mile south and north of the incident location’ for five days, with the area not being reopened until Thursday, May 14.

Signs warning beachgoers about the shark attack have also been posted on access points and beach entrances within a one-mile radius of the incident, according to the statement.

The department’s statement continued:

State Parks expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the victim.

According to a recent update on the California State Parks website from May 5, the public is allowed to visit the beach but only at certain points of the day. However, you are permitted to surf there at all hours.

With the exception of water sports, Manresa State Beach is fully closed from 11am to 5pm daily amid the coronavirus pandemic, with no public access during this time. Outside of these hours, the beach is open to local residents only, as long as they abide by certain guidelines.

These guidelines include: stay local, so only go to the beach if you can walk or cycle there; keep moving by walking, running, swimming or surfing – no sitting or sunbathing is allowed; maintain a physical distance of six feet or more; and be prepared and stay clean by bringing soap and/or sanitiser.

While the type of shark species that attacked Kelly is unknown, great white sharks are often seen swimming in the area in the lead up to summer, with local photographer Eric Mailander telling KRON4 he counted 15 great white sharks while out on his boat on Saturday morning.

