Surgeons Continue To Perform Heart Surgery Despite Hospital Setting On Fire

Shutterstock

In the ultimate embodiment of the ‘this is fine’ meme, surgeons in Russia performed open-heart surgery as the hospital caught fire.

You know the one: the dog with a small hat smiling as he sits in a room fully ablaze. Well, over in Russia, a medical team stuck their heads down and proceeded with surgery as firefighters battled flames on the building’s roof.

Advert 10

The surgeons were able to continue due to emergency electricity cable which kept power in the ground-floor operating theatre. Even with smoke filling the hospital, fans managed to keep it away from the patient, who was later evacuated.

As reported by BBC News, more than 120 people had to be evacuated from the hospital in Blagoveshchensk. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

According to lead surgeon Valentin Filatov, his team of eight doctors and nurses ‘had to save this person and we did everything’ across the two-hour procedure. Medic Antonina Smolina also said the hospital staff didn’t panic during the ordeal.

Advert 10

The hospital, said to be the only one in the region with a specialist cardiological unit, was built back in 1907 in the tsarist era, hence its distinctly older appearance.

The fire was reportedly started by a short circuit, later spreading ‘like lightning through the wooden ceilings.’ However, the blaze was soon extinguished, with both firefighters and the surgeons earning plaudits from Amur regional governor Vasily Orlov. Awards are said to be in the pipeline for those involved.

Reacting on social media, one user wrote: ‘Should deserve global appreciation for this brave effort, highest civilian award for doctors in Russia.’ Another commented: ‘To everyone who is surprised at this, they don’t know that nothing fazes the Russians.’

Advert 10

While others compared it to an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, another user wrote: ‘Wow… guess it goes for all doctors… patient first.’