Suspect Held Over Christmas Parade Attack Speaks Out From Jail For First Time
The man being held for allegedly driving his car through the middle of a Christmas parade has spoken out from jail for the first time.
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of driving through barricades and hitting pedestrians during the Waukesha Christmas parade in Wisconsin on November 21, resulting in the death of six people and the injury of 62 more.
Brooks was charged with six counts of intentional first-degree homicide and has been held in Waukesha County Jail since the incident. He faces up to life in prison if convicted on all counts.
The 39-year-old spoke to the media from the jail for the first time on Wednesday, December 1, when he said he felt ‘dehumanised’.
Speaking to Fox News Digital in a video chat, Brooks said, ‘I just feel like I’m being monster – demonized.’
The outlet described Brooks as being ‘calm’ and ‘lucid’, noting he ‘took time to answer each question’ but that he ‘offered no details’ about the events prior to the tragic scenes at the parade.
During the interview, Brooks said he was ‘very’ close with his mother, saying he spoke to her prior to the parade attack but has not been in contact since.
This week, Brooks’ mother released a statement on behalf of the family in which she accused Wisconsin’s criminal justice system of failing her son. The 39-year-old reportedly has a 50-page rap sheet detailing domestic violence, firearms, drugs and other convictions in Wisconsin, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.
In her statement, cited by CBS 58, Brooks’ mother wrote in part:
Darrell has suffered from mental health issues since he was very young. In those years he received counseling and was on medication. When he became an adult a decision was made that he no longer suffered from a mental illness. That decision left him with no insurance or financial means to pay for medication and when determind necessary counseling. Mental illness is not cheap to treat but what’s more important dollars spent on treatment and recouses or lives lost.
Instead of offering help and resources to combat the problem a jail cell was given. Over and over again. When mental illness is not properly treated the person becomes sicker and sicker. It doesn’t go away once a person becomes an adult.
‘We are not making excuses but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed,’ she added.
Upon learning in the interview that his mother had released a statement on his mental health, Brooks is said to have put down the phone and risen from his chair before being shielded by Corrections officers. Over the phone, however, he is thought to have been heard sobbing.
Brooks appeared in court on November 23 in connection with his alleged crimes, at which time he is said to have cried and sobbed audibly while Court Commissioner Kevin Costello and District Attorney Susan Opper recounted the events from the parade.
The two Fox News reporters marked the first visitors Brooks has had since being jailed last month.
