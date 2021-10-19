Suspicious Package Reported At Manchester Airport Forces Terminal Shut Down

Alamy

Manchester Airport’s Terminal Two has been shut down after a suspicious package was reported.

Passengers and staff were evacuated from Manchester Airport after reports of a suspicious package led to a terminal being evacuated.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the evacuation occurred after a security scanner picked up a suspicious package.

Police were called to investigate and the alarm was raised, prompting the decision to evacuate the terminal.

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport confirmed that the terminal had been evacuated.

They said, ‘Following a report of a suspicious package in Terminal Two, a controlled evacuation is taking place as per standard procedure.

‘We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible.’

One man who was part of the evacuation described the atmosphere at the airport as ‘calm’ and said he and his family had been moved to the gate area away from the shops and duty free, reports the Daily Mirror.

All flights that were due to go through Terminal Two will instead operate from Terminal One for the foreseeable future.